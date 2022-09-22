BIDR (BIDR) Price Hits $0.0001

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $14.98 million and $25.40 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BIDR

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

