Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 6.5%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) shares were down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 149,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 82,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Better Choice in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Better Choice ( NASDAQ:BTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Better Choice had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Better Choice by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 717,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 187,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Better Choice by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Better Choice by 1.7% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,921,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. 28.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

