Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.35. 79 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 547,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $632.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.80 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.