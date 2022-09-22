Berkshire Money Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $134.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

