Berkshire Money Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 458.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $227.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.