Berkshire Money Management Inc. Buys Shares of 79,764 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 79,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $84.24 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average of $90.52.

