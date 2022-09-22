Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Shares Down 0.3%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-AGet Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $414,501.00 and last traded at $419,869.00. Approximately 2,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $421,339.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Edward Jones upgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433,342.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460,612.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 3,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.17, for a total value of $1,002,641.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,497,060.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,643,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,195,417,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,167,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,682,309.

About Berkshire Hathaway

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Further Reading

