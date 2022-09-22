Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Shares Down 0.3%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $414,501.00 and last traded at $419,869.00. Approximately 2,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $421,339.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Edward Jones upgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433,342.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460,612.84.

Insider Activity

About Berkshire Hathaway

In other news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.17, for a total value of $1,002,641.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,060.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.17, for a total transaction of $1,002,641.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,060.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,643,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,417,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,167,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,682,309.

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Further Reading

