Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Shares Down 0.3%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $414,501.00 and last traded at $419,869.00. Approximately 2,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $421,339.00.
Separately, Edward Jones upgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433,342.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460,612.84.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.
