BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $304.50 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $294.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

