BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Invests $41,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

IVT stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.24%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

