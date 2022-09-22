BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,147,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 22,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 146,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.77 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.01.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.