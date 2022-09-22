BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 48,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

