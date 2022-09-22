BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $192.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.23 and a 200-day moving average of $200.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

