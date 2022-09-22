BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $192.72 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.23 and a 200-day moving average of $200.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

