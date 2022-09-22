BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $680,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PSX opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.23. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

