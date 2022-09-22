BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $680,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.23. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

