BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $238,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $175.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.