BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $128.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.58 and its 200 day moving average is $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

