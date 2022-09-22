BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. 101,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,856. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.