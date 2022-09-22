BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,143 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 194,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 350,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

