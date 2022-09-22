BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 542 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

