BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 437 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $128.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.58 and its 200 day moving average is $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.