BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 55.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $73.70 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,273. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

See Also

