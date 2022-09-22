BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $195.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

