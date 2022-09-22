BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

AXON stock opened at $116.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

