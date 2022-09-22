BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in GDS by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in GDS by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Resonate Capital LLC bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth $2,061,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Nomura Instinet restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Shares of GDS opened at $21.01 on Thursday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. Research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

