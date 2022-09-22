BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 642 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.