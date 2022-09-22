BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,143 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $698,826,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.