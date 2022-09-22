Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRN. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Krones in a report on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) target price on Krones in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) target price on Krones in a report on Monday.

Krones Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Krones stock traded down €0.20 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting €88.95 ($90.77). 25,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. Krones has a twelve month low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.46.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

