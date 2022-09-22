Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.0264 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $47,040.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00163613 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Beacon
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beacon
