B&D White Capital Company LLC Makes New $4.23 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000. QUALCOMM comprises 1.8% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1 %

QCOM stock opened at $124.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

