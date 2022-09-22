B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $1.46 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $117.01.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

