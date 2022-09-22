B&D White Capital Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

B&D White Capital Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VFH stock opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.61. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.