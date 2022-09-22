B&D White Capital Company LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,422 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 16.4% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $38,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 36,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.