Bausch Health Companies Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 26,439,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,030,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,653,000 after acquiring an additional 335,045 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.