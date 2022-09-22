Barclays Cuts Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target to €60.00

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MONRF. HSBC raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Moncler from €57.00 ($58.16) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Moncler stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. Moncler has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

