Barclays Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $240.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $308.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.30.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $153.25 on Monday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $153.25 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.