Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0821 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Banco Macro Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BMA opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $3,724,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $2,595,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,205 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMA. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Articles

