Ballast Inc. Takes $8.40 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 195,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17.

