Ballast Inc. Sells 731 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ballast Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,754,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,495,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $36.22. 20,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,923. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.