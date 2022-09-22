Ballast Inc. Sells 55,648 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Ballast Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,648 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.