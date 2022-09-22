Ballast Inc. Sells 428 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ballast Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $324.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,778. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.61.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.