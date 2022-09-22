Ballast Inc. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE T traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $16.21. 155,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,052,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

