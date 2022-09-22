Ballast Inc. Purchases 5,046 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 230.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.06. 148,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,513,768. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

