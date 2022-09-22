Ballast Inc. Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ballast Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.74 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.