Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 162,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 429,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Ayro Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Ayro had a negative return on equity of 42.58% and a negative net margin of 897.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayro

About Ayro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ayro by 287.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 376,042 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro in the first quarter worth $32,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ayro by 903.9% in the second quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 529,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 476,409 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ayro by 124.8% in the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Ayro during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

