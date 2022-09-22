Axos Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 42,508 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,384% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,864 put options.

Axos Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

AX stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.60. 7,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.40. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $185,540.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,870 shares of company stock valued at $851,807. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 273.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

