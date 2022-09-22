AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. AXIS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NYSE AXS traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.83. 647,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,287. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after buying an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 260,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 38.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,408,000 after acquiring an additional 148,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 103,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile



AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

