Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.43.

NYSE AVTR opened at $21.28 on Monday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after buying an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Avantor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 2,251,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Avantor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,176,000 after buying an additional 806,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after buying an additional 3,854,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

