Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) is B&D White Capital Company LLC’s 5th Largest Position

B&D White Capital Company LLC decreased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,450 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned 0.43% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.