Avalaunch 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $539,685.00 (XAVA)

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Avalaunch has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $539,685.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalaunch has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Avalaunch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001820 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00133156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00729533 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00869364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Avalaunch Coin Profile

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalaunch’s official website is avalaunch.app.

Buying and Selling Avalaunch

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalaunch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

